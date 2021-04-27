MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HDFC AMC Q4 PAT up 27% to Rs 316 crore

In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 249.83 crore in the same period a year ago, HDFC AMC said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

PTI
April 27, 2021 / 09:55 PM IST

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on April 27 reported a 26.52 percent growth in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 316.08 crore for the three months to March 2021.

In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 249.83 crore in the same period a year ago, HDFC AMC said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Total income rose by 21.34 percent to Rs 545.57 crore from Rs 449.62 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

The board of directors have proposed a final dividend of Rs 34 per equity share (face value of Rs 5 each) for the year ended March 31, 2021. This is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

For the year ended March 2021, the company's profit after tax climbed to Rs 1,325.76 crore from Rs 1,262.41 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Close

Total income increased to Rs 2,201.74 crore from Rs 2,143.43 crore in 2019-20.

The company's assets under management rose 12 percent to Rs 4,15,600 crore as of end-March, compared to Rs 3,69,800 crore in March 2020, giving it a market share of 12.9 percent.
PTI
TAGS: #HDFC AMC #Results
first published: Apr 27, 2021 09:55 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.