HDFC AMC Q4 PAT rises 9.3% to Rs 377 crore; announces dividend of Rs 48/share

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

HDFC AMC

HDFC Asset Management Company on April 25 posted a 9.3 percent rise in standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 376.60 crore for the quarter ended March, compared to Rs 344.55 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose 5 percent to Rs 540.95 crore from Rs 516.28 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“Further, the Board of Directors… has recommended a dividend of Rs. 48/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each of the Company, for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

On a sequential basis, Q4 standalone PAT inched up 2 percent from Rs 369.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022.