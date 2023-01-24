HDFC AMC Q3 profit grows 2.7% to Rs 369 crore as other income rises

HDFC Asset Management Company reported standalone profit at Rs 369.4 crore for the October-December period of FY23, registering 2.7 percent growth over a year-ago quarter, largely driven by increase in other income.

The standalone profit for quarter ended December FY22 was at Rs 359.75 crore.

Revenue from operations on a standalone basis in Q3FY23 stood at Rs 559.56 crore for the quarter gone by, growing 1.8 percent compared to similar period last fiscal, the company said in its filing to exchanges on January 24.

Other income for the quarter at Rs 103.37 crore increased by 20 percent over corresponding period in previous financial year.

During the period ended December 2022, "we have paid a final dividend of Rs 42 per equity share (on face value of Rs 5 each) for the year ended March 2022 as approved by its shareholders at the annual general meeting held on June 29, 2022," said the asset management services provider. Click Here To Read All Earnings Related News Related stories Exclusive | Poonawalla Fincorp bets big on digital and organic growth, says MD

BharatPe appoints 3 top executives in compliance and governance roles HDFC AMC has paid tax expenses of Rs 131.32 crore for the quarter ended December FY23, up from Rs 125.40 crore paid in similar quarter last year. The stock corrected further after quarterly earnings, down 2 percent at Rs 1,962 on the BSE at 15:09 hours IST.

Sunil Shankar Matkar