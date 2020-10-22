HDFC AMC Q2 PAT falls 8% to Rs 338 crore

Total income rose to Rs 569.95 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 549.07 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
PTI
HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on October 22 reported a 8 per cent decline in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 338.06 crore for the three months ended September 30.
The company had posted a PAT of Rs 368.24 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC AMC said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. Total income rose to Rs 569.95 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 549.07 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.The company's average asset under management (AAUM) stood at Rs 3.75 lakh crore as of September 30, 2020 as against Rs 3.76 lakh crore on September 30, 2019.
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 09:45 pm