172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|hdfc-amc-q2-pat-falls-8-to-rs-338-crore-6001341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 09:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC AMC Q2 PAT falls 8% to Rs 338 crore

Total income rose to Rs 569.95 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 549.07 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on October 22 reported a 8 per cent decline in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 338.06 crore for the three months ended September 30.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 368.24 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC AMC said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. Total income rose to Rs 569.95 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 549.07 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The company's average asset under management (AAUM) stood at Rs 3.75 lakh crore as of September 30, 2020 as against Rs 3.76 lakh crore on September 30, 2019.
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 09:45 pm

tags #Business #HDFC Asset Management Company #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.