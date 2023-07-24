HDFC AMC Q1 results: Net profit jumps 52% to Rs 477 crore

.

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on July 24 reported over 52 percent year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 477.5 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 314.2 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

HDFC AMC's total revenue for Q1 grew 10.1 percent YoY Rs 574.5 crore.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details