    HDFC AMC Q1 results: Net profit jumps 52% to Rs 477 crore

    HDFC AMC Q1 earnings: The company's Q1 revenue grew 10.1 percent YoY Rs 574.5 crore

    Moneycontrol News
    July 24, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST
    .

    .

    HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on July 24 reported over 52 percent year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 477.5 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year.

    The company's net profit stood at Rs 314.2 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

    HDFC AMC's total revenue for Q1 grew 10.1 percent YoY Rs 574.5 crore.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for more details

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 02:41 pm

