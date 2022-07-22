English
    HDFC AMC Q1 profit falls 9% to Rs 314.2 crore on lower other income

    Following the resignation of CIO Prashant Jain, HDFC AMC has appointed Chirag Setalvad as head equities and Shobhit Mehrotra as head-fixed income

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    July 22, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST
    HDFC AMC has named Chirag Setalvad as head of equities.

    HDFC AMC has named Chirag Setalvad as head of equities.

     
     
    HDFC Asset Management Company on July 22 reported a 9 percent year-on-year decline in its profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 314.19 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, impacted by lower other income. The company had reported a profit of Rs 345.45 crore in the year-ago quarter.

    Revenue from operations at Rs 521.58 crore was up 2.9 percent from the same quarter of the previous year, the company said on the day it also announced the resignation of chief investment officer Prashant Jain.

    Moneycontrol was the first to report that Jain, India’s longest-serving mutual-fund manager and the only one to have managed an MF scheme since inception for 28 years, had decided to move on.

    The company's other income came in at Rs 11.32 crore for the June 2022 quarter, a drop of 89 percent from the year-ago period. Tax costs saw a significant year-on-year decline of 41.3 percent to Rs 70.8 crore.

    Also Read | End of an era: Prashant Jain, votary of 'value' investing, leaves HDFC MF

    During the period ended June 2022, HDFC AMC paid a final dividend of Rs 42 a share on a face value of Rs 5 for the year ended March 2022. The dividend amount was approved by its shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on June 29.

    The company's quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) at Rs 4.15 lakh crore were marginally lower Rs 4.169 crore in the year-ago period. The company has an 11 percent market share in QAAUM of the mutual fund industry.

    The company also informed exchanges that CIO Jain had tendered his resignation and it had appointed Chirag Setalvad as the head of equities. Shobhit Mehrotra would be head-fixed income.

    "Both, Setalvad and Mehrotra will be reporting to Navneet Munot, Managing Director & CEO of the company," HDFC AMC said.

    The stock seems to have reacted negatively to the earnings and Jain's resignation and was trading nearly 1 percent down at Rs 1,911.10 at 2.48 pm.
    Tags: #HDFC Asset Management Company #Results
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 03:42 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.