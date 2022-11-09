 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HCP Plastene Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.31 crore, up 19.34% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCP Plastene Bulkpack are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.31 crore in September 2022 up 19.34% from Rs. 11.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2022 up 6.86% from Rs. 2.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2022 down 97.1% from Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2021.

HCP Plastene shares closed at 370.65 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.83% returns over the last 6 months and -43.91% over the last 12 months.

HCP Plastene Bulkpack
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.31 10.19 11.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.31 10.19 11.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.26 4.24 6.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.77 4.58 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.03 -1.92 1.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.13 1.11 1.04
Depreciation 0.83 0.82 1.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.53 2.43 3.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.24 -1.06 -1.94
Other Income 0.05 0.06 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.19 -0.99 -1.87
Interest 0.87 0.92 0.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.05 -1.92 -2.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.05 -1.92 -2.71
Tax -0.73 -0.49 -0.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.32 -1.42 -2.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.32 -1.42 -2.50
Equity Share Capital 10.67 10.67 10.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.18 -1.47 -2.44
Diluted EPS -2.18 -1.47 -2.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.18 -1.47 -2.44
Diluted EPS -2.18 -1.47 -2.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

