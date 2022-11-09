HCP Plastene Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.31 crore, up 19.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.31 crore in September 2022 up 19.34% from Rs. 11.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2022 up 6.86% from Rs. 2.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2022 down 97.1% from Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2021.

HCP Plastene shares closed at 370.65 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.83% returns over the last 6 months and -43.91% over the last 12 months.