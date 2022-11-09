HCP Plastene Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.31 crore, up 19.34% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCP Plastene Bulkpack are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.31 crore in September 2022 up 19.34% from Rs. 11.15 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2022 up 6.86% from Rs. 2.50 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2022 down 97.1% from Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2021.
HCP Plastene shares closed at 370.65 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.83% returns over the last 6 months and -43.91% over the last 12 months.
|HCP Plastene Bulkpack
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.31
|10.19
|11.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.31
|10.19
|11.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.26
|4.24
|6.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.77
|4.58
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|-1.92
|1.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.13
|1.11
|1.04
|Depreciation
|0.83
|0.82
|1.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.53
|2.43
|3.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.24
|-1.06
|-1.94
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.06
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.19
|-0.99
|-1.87
|Interest
|0.87
|0.92
|0.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.05
|-1.92
|-2.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.05
|-1.92
|-2.71
|Tax
|-0.73
|-0.49
|-0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.32
|-1.42
|-2.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.32
|-1.42
|-2.50
|Equity Share Capital
|10.67
|10.67
|10.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.18
|-1.47
|-2.44
|Diluted EPS
|-2.18
|-1.47
|-2.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.18
|-1.47
|-2.44
|Diluted EPS
|-2.18
|-1.47
|-2.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited