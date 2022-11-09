English
    HCP Plastene Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.31 crore, up 19.34% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCP Plastene Bulkpack are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.31 crore in September 2022 up 19.34% from Rs. 11.15 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2022 up 6.86% from Rs. 2.50 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2022 down 97.1% from Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2021.

    HCP Plastene shares closed at 370.65 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.83% returns over the last 6 months and -43.91% over the last 12 months.

    HCP Plastene Bulkpack
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.3110.1911.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.3110.1911.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.264.246.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.774.58--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.03-1.921.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.131.111.04
    Depreciation0.830.821.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.532.433.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.24-1.06-1.94
    Other Income0.050.060.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.19-0.99-1.87
    Interest0.870.920.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.05-1.92-2.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.05-1.92-2.71
    Tax-0.73-0.49-0.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.32-1.42-2.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.32-1.42-2.50
    Equity Share Capital10.6710.6710.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.18-1.47-2.44
    Diluted EPS-2.18-1.47-2.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.18-1.47-2.44
    Diluted EPS-2.18-1.47-2.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

