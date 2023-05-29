HCP Plastene Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.42 crore, down 4.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.42 crore in March 2023 down 4.2% from Rs. 16.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2023 down 268.7% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2023 down 156.16% from Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2022.

HCP Plastene shares closed at 265.20 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.99% returns over the last 6 months and -41.73% over the last 12 months.