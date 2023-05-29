HCP Plastene Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.42 crore, down 4.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCP Plastene Bulkpack are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.42 crore in March 2023 down 4.2% from Rs. 16.10 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2023 down 268.7% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2023 down 156.16% from Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2022.
HCP Plastene shares closed at 265.20 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.99% returns over the last 6 months and -41.73% over the last 12 months.
|HCP Plastene Bulkpack
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.42
|9.47
|16.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.42
|9.47
|16.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.04
|5.44
|8.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.30
|0.91
|0.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.84
|-1.68
|1.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.06
|0.96
|1.36
|Depreciation
|0.84
|0.85
|1.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.10
|2.18
|2.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.75
|0.82
|0.28
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.66
|0.85
|0.29
|Interest
|0.75
|0.80
|0.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.41
|0.05
|-0.50
|Exceptional Items
|0.20
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.21
|0.05
|-0.50
|Tax
|-0.55
|-0.01
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.67
|0.06
|-0.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.67
|0.06
|-0.45
|Equity Share Capital
|10.67
|10.67
|10.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.52
|0.06
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-1.52
|0.06
|-0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.52
|0.06
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-1.52
|0.06
|-0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited