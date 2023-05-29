English
    HCP Plastene Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.42 crore, down 4.2% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCP Plastene Bulkpack are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.42 crore in March 2023 down 4.2% from Rs. 16.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2023 down 268.7% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2023 down 156.16% from Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2022.

    HCP Plastene shares closed at 265.20 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.99% returns over the last 6 months and -41.73% over the last 12 months.

    HCP Plastene Bulkpack
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.429.4716.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.429.4716.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.045.448.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.300.910.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.84-1.681.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.060.961.36
    Depreciation0.840.851.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.102.182.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.750.820.28
    Other Income0.090.030.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.660.850.29
    Interest0.750.800.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.410.05-0.50
    Exceptional Items0.20----
    P/L Before Tax-2.210.05-0.50
    Tax-0.55-0.01-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.670.06-0.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.670.06-0.45
    Equity Share Capital10.6710.6710.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.520.06-0.44
    Diluted EPS-1.520.06-0.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.520.06-0.44
    Diluted EPS-1.520.06-0.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

