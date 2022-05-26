 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HCP Plastene Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.10 crore, up 6.55% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCP Plastene Bulkpack are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.10 crore in March 2022 up 6.55% from Rs. 15.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022 up 97.99% from Rs. 22.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2022 up 1142.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

HCP Plastene shares closed at 458.25 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.61% returns over the last 6 months and 1,729.34% over the last 12 months.

HCP Plastene Bulkpack
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.10 11.48 15.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.10 11.48 15.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.76 4.54 12.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.42 0.86 0.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.23 -1.38 -2.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.36 1.07 0.90
Depreciation 1.17 1.17 1.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.89 3.65 4.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.28 1.57 -1.50
Other Income 0.01 0.02 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.29 1.59 -1.42
Interest 0.79 0.84 1.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.50 0.75 -2.69
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.27
P/L Before Tax -0.50 0.75 -2.42
Tax -0.05 -0.40 20.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.45 1.15 -22.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.45 1.15 -22.52
Equity Share Capital 10.23 10.23 10.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 1.12 -17.72
Diluted EPS -0.44 1.12 -17.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.44 1.12 -17.72
Diluted EPS -0.44 1.12 -17.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 12:33 pm
