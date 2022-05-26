HCP Plastene Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.10 crore, up 6.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.10 crore in March 2022 up 6.55% from Rs. 15.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022 up 97.99% from Rs. 22.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2022 up 1142.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

HCP Plastene shares closed at 458.25 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.61% returns over the last 6 months and 1,729.34% over the last 12 months.