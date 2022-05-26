HCP Plastene Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.10 crore, up 6.55% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCP Plastene Bulkpack are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.10 crore in March 2022 up 6.55% from Rs. 15.11 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022 up 97.99% from Rs. 22.52 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2022 up 1142.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.
HCP Plastene shares closed at 458.25 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.61% returns over the last 6 months and 1,729.34% over the last 12 months.
|HCP Plastene Bulkpack
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.10
|11.48
|15.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.10
|11.48
|15.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.76
|4.54
|12.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.42
|0.86
|0.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.23
|-1.38
|-2.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.36
|1.07
|0.90
|Depreciation
|1.17
|1.17
|1.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.89
|3.65
|4.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.28
|1.57
|-1.50
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.29
|1.59
|-1.42
|Interest
|0.79
|0.84
|1.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.50
|0.75
|-2.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.27
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.50
|0.75
|-2.42
|Tax
|-0.05
|-0.40
|20.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.45
|1.15
|-22.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.45
|1.15
|-22.52
|Equity Share Capital
|10.23
|10.23
|10.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|1.12
|-17.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|1.12
|-17.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|1.12
|-17.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|1.12
|-17.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes