HCP Plastene Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.38 crore, down 27.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.38 crore in June 2023 down 27.61% from Rs. 10.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2023 up 40.94% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 up 258.82% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

HCP Plastene shares closed at 290.90 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.27% returns over the last 6 months and -15.18% over the last 12 months.