    HCP Plastene Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.38 crore, down 27.61% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCP Plastene Bulkpack are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.38 crore in June 2023 down 27.61% from Rs. 10.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2023 up 40.94% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 up 258.82% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

    HCP Plastene shares closed at 290.90 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.27% returns over the last 6 months and -15.18% over the last 12 months.

    HCP Plastene Bulkpack
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.3815.4210.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.3815.4210.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.091.044.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.389.304.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.422.84-1.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.401.061.11
    Depreciation0.640.840.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.762.102.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.48-1.75-1.06
    Other Income0.110.090.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.37-1.66-0.99
    Interest0.770.750.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.14-2.41-1.92
    Exceptional Items--0.20--
    P/L Before Tax-1.14-2.21-1.92
    Tax-0.30-0.55-0.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.84-1.67-1.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.84-1.67-1.42
    Equity Share Capital10.6710.6710.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.78-1.52-1.47
    Diluted EPS-0.77-1.52-1.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.78-1.52-1.47
    Diluted EPS-0.77-1.52-1.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:44 am

