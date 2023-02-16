 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HCP Plastene Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.47 crore, down 17.52% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCP Plastene Bulkpack are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.47 crore in December 2022 down 17.52% from Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 94.45% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2022 down 38.41% from Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2021.

HCP Plastene Bulkpack
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.47 13.31 11.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.47 13.31 11.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.44 10.26 4.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.91 0.77 0.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.68 0.03 -1.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.96 1.13 1.07
Depreciation 0.85 0.83 1.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.18 2.53 3.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.82 -2.24 1.57
Other Income 0.03 0.05 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.85 -2.19 1.59
Interest 0.80 0.87 0.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.05 -3.05 0.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.05 -3.05 0.75
Tax -0.01 -0.73 -0.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.06 -2.32 1.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.06 -2.32 1.15
Equity Share Capital 10.67 10.67 10.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 -2.18 1.12
Diluted EPS 0.06 -2.18 1.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 -2.18 1.12
Diluted EPS 0.06 -2.18 1.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited