HCP Plastene Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.47 crore, down 17.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.47 crore in December 2022 down 17.52% from Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 94.45% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2022 down 38.41% from Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2021.