HCP Plastene Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.47 crore, down 17.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.47 crore in December 2022 down 17.52% from Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 94.45% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2022 down 38.41% from Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2021.

HCP Plastene EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.12 in December 2021.

HCP Plastene shares closed at 280.55 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.79% returns over the last 6 months and -44.63% over the last 12 months.