HCP Plastene Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.48 crore, up 1407.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.48 crore in December 2021 up 1407.88% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021 down 97.67% from Rs. 49.44 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2021 up 192.62% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2020.

HCP Plastene EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.12 in December 2021 from Rs. 69.19 in December 2020.

HCP Plastene shares closed at 506.65 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 220.06% returns over the last 6 months