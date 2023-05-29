English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    HCP Plastene Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 77.22 crore, down 2.21% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HCP Plastene Bulkpack are:

    Net Sales at Rs 77.22 crore in March 2023 down 2.21% from Rs. 78.97 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2023 down 632.62% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2023 down 25.86% from Rs. 4.37 crore in March 2022.

    HCP Plastene shares closed at 265.20 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.99% returns over the last 6 months and -41.73% over the last 12 months.

    HCP Plastene Bulkpack
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations77.2269.4678.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations77.2269.4678.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.5349.4838.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.281.0326.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.00-2.42-4.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.003.624.18
    Depreciation1.841.951.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.2914.2810.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.271.512.13
    Other Income0.120.020.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.401.532.62
    Interest3.102.321.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.71-0.801.22
    Exceptional Items0.20----
    P/L Before Tax-1.51-0.801.22
    Tax-0.56-0.250.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.95-0.550.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.95-0.550.78
    Minority Interest-----0.60
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.95-0.550.18
    Equity Share Capital10.6710.6710.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.55-0.550.76
    Diluted EPS-0.55-0.550.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.55-0.550.76
    Diluted EPS-0.55-0.550.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #HCP Plastene #HCP Plastene Bulkpack #packaging #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 11:33 am