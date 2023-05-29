HCP Plastene Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 77.22 crore, down 2.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.22 crore in March 2023 down 2.21% from Rs. 78.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2023 down 632.62% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2023 down 25.86% from Rs. 4.37 crore in March 2022.

HCP Plastene shares closed at 265.20 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.99% returns over the last 6 months and -41.73% over the last 12 months.