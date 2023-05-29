HCP Plastene Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 77.22 crore, down 2.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HCP Plastene Bulkpack are:
Net Sales at Rs 77.22 crore in March 2023 down 2.21% from Rs. 78.97 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2023 down 632.62% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2023 down 25.86% from Rs. 4.37 crore in March 2022.
HCP Plastene shares closed at 265.20 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.99% returns over the last 6 months and -41.73% over the last 12 months.
|HCP Plastene Bulkpack
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|77.22
|69.46
|78.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|77.22
|69.46
|78.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|39.53
|49.48
|38.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.28
|1.03
|26.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.00
|-2.42
|-4.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.00
|3.62
|4.18
|Depreciation
|1.84
|1.95
|1.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.29
|14.28
|10.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.27
|1.51
|2.13
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.02
|0.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.40
|1.53
|2.62
|Interest
|3.10
|2.32
|1.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.71
|-0.80
|1.22
|Exceptional Items
|0.20
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.51
|-0.80
|1.22
|Tax
|-0.56
|-0.25
|0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.95
|-0.55
|0.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.95
|-0.55
|0.78
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-0.60
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.95
|-0.55
|0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|10.67
|10.67
|10.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.55
|0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-0.55
|0.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.55
|0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-0.55
|0.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited