HCP Plastene Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.37 crore, down 46.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.37 crore in June 2023 down 46.53% from Rs. 111.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2023 down 477.16% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2023 down 76.35% from Rs. 6.85 crore in June 2022.

HCP Plastene shares closed at 290.90 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.27% returns over the last 6 months and -15.18% over the last 12 months.