English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    HCP Plastene Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.37 crore, down 46.53% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HCP Plastene Bulkpack are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.37 crore in June 2023 down 46.53% from Rs. 111.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2023 down 477.16% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2023 down 76.35% from Rs. 6.85 crore in June 2022.

    HCP Plastene shares closed at 290.90 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.27% returns over the last 6 months and -15.18% over the last 12 months.

    HCP Plastene Bulkpack
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.3777.22111.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.3777.22111.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.3139.5340.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.8313.2848.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.495.00-1.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.224.004.79
    Depreciation1.801.841.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.1512.2914.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.431.273.22
    Other Income0.250.121.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.181.405.08
    Interest2.503.101.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.67-1.713.18
    Exceptional Items--0.20--
    P/L Before Tax-2.67-1.513.18
    Tax-0.53-0.561.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.14-0.952.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.14-0.952.13
    Minority Interest0.63---1.73
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.51-0.950.40
    Equity Share Capital10.6710.6710.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.93-0.552.39
    Diluted EPS-1.93-0.552.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.93-0.552.39
    Diluted EPS-1.93-0.552.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #HCP Plastene #HCP Plastene Bulkpack #packaging #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!