HCL Technologies Q2 net profit up 5% at Rs 2,540 cr; constant currency revenue up 3%

HCL Technologies has reported 5.7 percent QoQ rise in the second quarter (July-Sept) net profit to Rs 2,540 crore against Rs 2,403 crore in the quarter ended June 2018.

Its rupee revenue was up 7% at Rs 14861 crore, while dollar revenues increased by 2 percent at USD 2099 million.

The company beat the analysts expectations polled by Reuters expected company to post revenue of Rs 14,701.6 crore and profit of Rs 2,440.3 crore.

The constant currency (CC) revenue was up 3 percent, QoQ.

The company has maintained FY 19 constant currency revenue growth guidance at 9.5-11.5 percent, while EBIT margin to grow at 19.5-20.5 percent.

Earning Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) was up 8.7 percent at Rs 2,966 crore against Rs 2,729 crore, while margin was up at 19.90 percent versus 19.70 percent, QoQ.

The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2018-19.

Shiv Nadar, Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer, HCL Technologies said, "Technology continues to be at the center stage of enterprise digital transformation and all forward-looking companies are using it to differentiate in the marketplace. HCL with its deep capabilities and innovation mindset along with our commitment towards CSR, diversity and inclusion remains at the forefront of this changing industry dynamic."

The company has added 3 clients in USD 20 million and USD 10 million categories, also added 2 client in USD 5 million and 4 in USD 1 million categories.

Its IT attrition rate was at 17.1 percent against 16.3 percent, while gross addition of employees was down at 11,683 versus 12,558, QoQ.

Company's Americas growth stood at 4.4%, Europe at -0.9%, while rest of the world at 4.9 percent.

Its Application Services grew at 0.4%, Infra at 2.5% and Business at 7.3%. The Tech and Services growth was at 2.2% and Retail & CPG at 13%.

The company's telecom, media & entertainment business grew at 1.1%, while public services business at 5.3% (QoQ). Lifesciences and Healthcare grew at 3.2 percent, QoQ.