HCL Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,424.00 crore, up 16.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCL Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 11,424.00 crore in September 2022 up 16.74% from Rs. 9,786.00 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,741.00 crore in September 2022 up 6.99% from Rs. 2,562.00 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,137.00 crore in September 2022 up 8.27% from Rs. 3,821.00 crore in September 2021.
HCL Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 10.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.44 in September 2021.
|HCL Tech shares closed at 952.00 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.84% returns over the last 6 months and -23.86% over the last 12 months.
|HCL Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11,424.00
|10,817.00
|9,786.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11,424.00
|10,817.00
|9,786.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|29.00
|31.00
|34.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.00
|-5.00
|6.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4,899.00
|4,661.00
|3,751.00
|Depreciation
|560.00
|586.00
|644.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,546.00
|2,363.00
|2,351.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,393.00
|3,181.00
|3,000.00
|Other Income
|184.00
|334.00
|177.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,577.00
|3,515.00
|3,177.00
|Interest
|33.00
|27.00
|25.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,544.00
|3,488.00
|3,152.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,544.00
|3,488.00
|3,152.00
|Tax
|803.00
|810.00
|590.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,741.00
|2,678.00
|2,562.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,741.00
|2,678.00
|2,562.00
|Equity Share Capital
|543.00
|543.00
|543.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.12
|9.89
|9.44
|Diluted EPS
|10.12
|9.89
|9.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.12
|9.89
|9.44
|Diluted EPS
|10.12
|9.89
|9.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited