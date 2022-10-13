 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HCL Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,424.00 crore, up 16.74% Y-o-Y

Oct 13, 2022 / 04:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCL Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 11,424.00 crore in September 2022 up 16.74% from Rs. 9,786.00 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,741.00 crore in September 2022 up 6.99% from Rs. 2,562.00 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,137.00 crore in September 2022 up 8.27% from Rs. 3,821.00 crore in September 2021.
HCL Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 10.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.44 in September 2021. HCL Tech shares closed at 952.00 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.84% returns over the last 6 months and -23.86% over the last 12 months.
HCL Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations11,424.0010,817.009,786.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations11,424.0010,817.009,786.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods29.0031.0034.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.00-5.006.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4,899.004,661.003,751.00
Depreciation560.00586.00644.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2,546.002,363.002,351.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,393.003,181.003,000.00
Other Income184.00334.00177.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,577.003,515.003,177.00
Interest33.0027.0025.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,544.003,488.003,152.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3,544.003,488.003,152.00
Tax803.00810.00590.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,741.002,678.002,562.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,741.002,678.002,562.00
Equity Share Capital543.00543.00543.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.129.899.44
Diluted EPS10.129.899.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.129.899.44
Diluted EPS10.129.899.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #HCL Tech #HCL Technologies #Results
first published: Oct 13, 2022 04:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.