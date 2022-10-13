English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    HCL Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,424.00 crore, up 16.74% Y-o-Y

    October 13, 2022 / 04:22 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCL Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11,424.00 crore in September 2022 up 16.74% from Rs. 9,786.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,741.00 crore in September 2022 up 6.99% from Rs. 2,562.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,137.00 crore in September 2022 up 8.27% from Rs. 3,821.00 crore in September 2021.

    HCL Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 10.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.44 in September 2021.

    HCL Tech shares closed at 952.00 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.84% returns over the last 6 months and -23.86% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    HCL Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11,424.0010,817.009,786.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11,424.0010,817.009,786.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.0031.0034.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.00-5.006.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4,899.004,661.003,751.00
    Depreciation560.00586.00644.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,546.002,363.002,351.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,393.003,181.003,000.00
    Other Income184.00334.00177.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,577.003,515.003,177.00
    Interest33.0027.0025.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,544.003,488.003,152.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3,544.003,488.003,152.00
    Tax803.00810.00590.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,741.002,678.002,562.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,741.002,678.002,562.00
    Equity Share Capital543.00543.00543.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.129.899.44
    Diluted EPS10.129.899.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.129.899.44
    Diluted EPS10.129.899.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #HCL Tech #HCL Technologies #Results
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 04:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.