HCL Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,424.00 crore, up 16.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11,424.00 crore in September 2022 up 16.74% from Rs. 9,786.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,741.00 crore in September 2022 up 6.99% from Rs. 2,562.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,137.00 crore in September 2022 up 8.27% from Rs. 3,821.00 crore in September 2021.

HCL Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 10.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.44 in September 2021.