HCL Tech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9,786.00 crore, up 13.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,786.00 crore in September 2021 up 13.03% from Rs. 8,658.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,562.00 crore in September 2021 up 1.26% from Rs. 2,530.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,821.00 crore in September 2021 down 2.53% from Rs. 3,920.00 crore in September 2020.

HCL Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 9.44 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.32 in September 2020.

HCL Tech shares closed at 1,221.40 on October 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.80% returns over the last 6 months and 44.59% over the last 12 months.