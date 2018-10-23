HCL Tech Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6,485.00 crore, up 18.77% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 6,485.00 crore in September 2018 up 18.77% from Rs. 5,460.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,154.00 crore in September 2018 up 20.34% from Rs. 1,790.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,953.00 crore in September 2018 up 19.99% from Rs. 2,461.00 crore in September 2017.

HCL Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 15.47 in September 2018 from Rs. 12.84 in September 2017.

HCL Tech shares closed at 980.05 on October 22, 2018 (NSE) and has given -9.92% returns over the last 6 months and 4.57% over the last 12 months.