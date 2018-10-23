App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 04:16 PM IST

HCL Tech Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6,485.00 crore, up 18.77% Q-o-Q

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCL Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,485.00 crore in September 2018 up 18.77% from Rs. 5,460.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,154.00 crore in September 2018 up 20.34% from Rs. 1,790.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,953.00 crore in September 2018 up 19.99% from Rs. 2,461.00 crore in September 2017.

HCL Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 15.47 in September 2018 from Rs. 12.84 in September 2017.

HCL Tech shares closed at 980.05 on October 22, 2018 (NSE) and has given -9.92% returns over the last 6 months and 4.57% over the last 12 months.

HCL Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,485.00 6,013.00 5,460.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6,485.00 6,013.00 5,460.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.00 10.00 32.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.00 31.00 -4.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,008.00 1,861.00 1,890.00
Depreciation 312.00 318.00 184.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,773.00 1,626.00 1,243.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,377.00 2,167.00 2,115.00
Other Income 264.00 211.00 162.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,641.00 2,378.00 2,277.00
Interest 4.00 5.00 5.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,637.00 2,373.00 2,272.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2,637.00 2,373.00 2,272.00
Tax 483.00 387.00 482.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,154.00 1,986.00 1,790.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,154.00 1,986.00 1,790.00
Equity Share Capital 279.00 278.45 278.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.47 14.26 12.84
Diluted EPS 15.43 14.26 12.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.47 14.26 12.84
Diluted EPS 15.43 14.26 12.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 23, 2018 04:15 pm

tags #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #HCL Tech #HCL Technologies #Results

