HCL Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,817.00 crore, up 13.2% Y-o-Y

Jul 13, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCL Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,817.00 crore in June 2022 up 13.2% from Rs. 9,556.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,678.00 crore in June 2022 up 0.22% from Rs. 2,672.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,101.00 crore in June 2022 up 2.45% from Rs. 4,003.00 crore in June 2021.

HCL Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 9.89 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.85 in June 2021.

HCL Tech shares closed at 928.05 on July 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.31% returns over the last 6 months and -5.21% over the last 12 months.

HCL Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10,817.00 10,634.00 9,556.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10,817.00 10,634.00 9,556.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 31.00 33.00 29.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.00 9.00 -13.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4,661.00 4,481.00 3,440.00
Depreciation 586.00 583.00 660.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,363.00 2,285.00 2,358.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,181.00 3,243.00 3,082.00
Other Income 334.00 255.00 261.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,515.00 3,498.00 3,343.00
Interest 27.00 26.00 30.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,488.00 3,472.00 3,313.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3,488.00 3,472.00 3,313.00
Tax 810.00 469.00 641.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,678.00 3,003.00 2,672.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,678.00 3,003.00 2,672.00
Equity Share Capital 543.00 543.00 543.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.89 11.09 9.85
Diluted EPS 9.89 11.09 9.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.89 11.09 9.84
Diluted EPS 9.89 11.09 9.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

