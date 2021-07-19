HCL Tech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9,556.00 crore, up 14.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,556.00 crore in June 2021 up 14.28% from Rs. 8,362.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,672.00 crore in June 2021 up 13.22% from Rs. 2,360.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,003.00 crore in June 2021 up 5.56% from Rs. 3,792.00 crore in June 2020.

HCL Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 9.85 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.70 in June 2020.

HCL Tech shares closed at 1,004.90 on July 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 2.16% returns over the last 6 months and 54.97% over the last 12 months.