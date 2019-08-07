HCL Tech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6,765.00 crore, up 12.51% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6,765.00
|6,958.00
|6,013.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6,765.00
|6,958.00
|6,013.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|45.00
|34.00
|10.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-28.00
|5.00
|31.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,329.00
|2,146.00
|1,861.00
|Depreciation
|393.00
|318.00
|318.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,891.00
|2,127.00
|1,626.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,135.00
|2,328.00
|2,167.00
|Other Income
|209.00
|214.00
|211.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,344.00
|2,542.00
|2,378.00
|Interest
|27.00
|2.00
|5.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,317.00
|2,540.00
|2,373.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,317.00
|2,540.00
|2,373.00
|Tax
|524.00
|509.00
|387.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,793.00
|2,031.00
|1,986.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,793.00
|2,031.00
|1,986.00
|Equity Share Capital
|271.25
|271.25
|278.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.22
|14.97
|14.26
|Diluted EPS
|13.21
|14.97
|14.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.22
|14.97
|14.26
|Diluted EPS
|13.21
|14.97
|14.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited