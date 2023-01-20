 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HCL Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,398.00 crore, up 16.28% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCL Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 12,398.00 crore in December 2022 up 16.28% from Rs. 10,662.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,196.00 crore in December 2022 up 21.2% from Rs. 2,637.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,844.00 crore in December 2022 up 18.52% from Rs. 4,087.00 crore in December 2021.

HCL Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 11.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.72 in December 2021.

HCL Tech shares closed at 1,111.40 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.92% returns over the last 6 months and -7.32% over the last 12 months.

HCL Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12,398.00 11,424.00 10,662.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12,398.00 11,424.00 10,662.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 83.00 29.00 59.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.00 -3.00 -7.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5,100.00 4,899.00 4,200.00
Depreciation 686.00 560.00 728.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,666.00 2,546.00 2,510.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,870.00 3,393.00 3,172.00
Other Income 288.00 184.00 187.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,158.00 3,577.00 3,359.00
Interest 33.00 33.00 28.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4,125.00 3,544.00 3,331.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4,125.00 3,544.00 3,331.00
Tax 929.00 803.00 694.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3,196.00 2,741.00 2,637.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3,196.00 2,741.00 2,637.00
Equity Share Capital 543.00 543.00 543.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.80 10.12 9.72
Diluted EPS 11.79 10.12 9.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.80 10.12 9.71
Diluted EPS 11.79 10.12 9.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #HCL Tech #HCL Technologies #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:33 pm