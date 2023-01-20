HCL Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,398.00 crore, up 16.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12,398.00 crore in December 2022 up 16.28% from Rs. 10,662.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,196.00 crore in December 2022 up 21.2% from Rs. 2,637.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,844.00 crore in December 2022 up 18.52% from Rs. 4,087.00 crore in December 2021.

HCL Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 11.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.72 in December 2021.

HCL Tech shares closed at 1,111.40 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.92% returns over the last 6 months and -7.32% over the last 12 months.