    HCL Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12,398.00 crore, up 16.28% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCL Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12,398.00 crore in December 2022 up 16.28% from Rs. 10,662.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,196.00 crore in December 2022 up 21.2% from Rs. 2,637.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,844.00 crore in December 2022 up 18.52% from Rs. 4,087.00 crore in December 2021.

    HCL Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 11.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.72 in December 2021.

    HCL Tech shares closed at 1,111.40 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.92% returns over the last 6 months and -7.32% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12,398.0011,424.0010,662.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12,398.0011,424.0010,662.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods83.0029.0059.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.00-3.00-7.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5,100.004,899.004,200.00
    Depreciation686.00560.00728.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,666.002,546.002,510.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,870.003,393.003,172.00
    Other Income288.00184.00187.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,158.003,577.003,359.00
    Interest33.0033.0028.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,125.003,544.003,331.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4,125.003,544.003,331.00
    Tax929.00803.00694.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,196.002,741.002,637.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,196.002,741.002,637.00
    Equity Share Capital543.00543.00543.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.8010.129.72
    Diluted EPS11.7910.129.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.8010.129.71
    Diluted EPS11.7910.129.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:33 pm