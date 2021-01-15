HCL Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9,404.00 crore, up 8.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,404.00 crore in December 2020 up 8.67% from Rs. 8,654.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,397.00 crore in December 2020 up 38.99% from Rs. 2,444.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,425.00 crore in December 2020 up 21.93% from Rs. 3,629.00 crore in December 2019.

HCL Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 12.52 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.01 in December 2019.

HCL Tech shares closed at 1,027.75 on January 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given 67.06% returns over the last 6 months and 72.57% over the last 12 months.