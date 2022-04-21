HCL Tech Results Preview: Profit likely to increase 13%, revenue may grow 15%

HCL Technologies, one of the top four Indian IT services companies, is expected to post a 13 percent on-year growth in consolidated profit to Rs 3,300-3,400 crore and a 15 percent increase in revenue to Rs 22,600 crore in the quarter ended March.

The increase in the Noida-based company’s revenue is expected to be aided by growth in IT services and engineering and research & development (ERD) business. However, the products & platforms (P&P) business is expected to decline due to seasonality.

The company is slated to declare its results on April 21.

HCL Tech reported a consolidated profit of Rs 1,102 crore in the fourth quarter of FY21. Adjusted for deferred tax credit and a one-time milestone bonus paid during the quarter, net profit during Q4 last year was Rs 2,962 crore. Revenue was Rs 19,642 during Q4 of FY21.

Profit in the October-December quarter was Rs 3,442 crore on revenue of Rs 22,331 crore.

Brokerage views

Nomura Global Markets Research

The brokerage forecasts a 16.4 percent year-on-year growth and a 2.4 percent sequential growth in revenue to Rs 22,872. Revenue in dollar terms is expected to grow 2.4 percent to $3.05 billion from $2.98 billion in the quarter ended December 2021.

“We expect constant currency (cc) growth of 2.9 percent QoQ led by services and ~10 percent dip in product business,” Nomura said in a report.

The earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin may be little changed at the lower end of the guided band of 19-21 percent QoQ.

Kotak Institutional Equities Research

The brokerage estimates revenue for HCL Tech will grow 14 percent on-year to Rs 22,370 crore, which is marginal sequential growth.

“We forecast modest sequential revenue of 0.6 percent led by 3 percent cc growth in services (IT services + ERD),” the brokerage said in a report.

Services growth will be powered by a ramp-up of deals won in earlier quarters. However, its products business will likely decline 15.4 percent sequentially to $340 million due to seasonal weakness and a high base in the December 2021 quarter, which included catch-up revenue of the September 2021 quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITD) for the quarter is expected to come in at Rs 5,162 crore, a 0.8 percent rise on-year and a decline of 140 basis points from the previous quarter. One basis point is the equivalent of 1/100 of 1 percent, or 0.01 percent.

Supply-side headwinds are likely to result in a 300 bps contraction in the EBITDA margin to 23.1 percent. On a sequential basis, the margin is likely to remain flat. The EBIT margin will decline 50 bps sequentially and 180 bps YoY to 18.5 percent.

“We attribute the decline largely to decline on contribution to revenues from high-margin products business while services margins will increase sequentially by 90 bps to 17.9 percent,” the brokerage said.

Kotak said deal wins will be steady, although they will be lower on a YoY basis and it expects the company to project double-digit revenue growth for FY23. The EBIT margin band may moderate to 18-20 percent from 19-21 percent earlier due to a timing mismatch between costs and pricing increase.

Phillip Capital India Research

The dollar revenue forecast for the quarter stands at $3.01 billion, which is a sequential growth of 1.2 percent and a YoY growth of 11.8 percent. In rupee terms, revenue may grow 15.4 percent on-year and 1.5 percent on-quarter to Rs 22,673 crore.

“Growth to be impacted by seasonal softness in P&P (15-20 percent decline QoQ) while IT services is expected to grow, led by ramp-up of deals won in previous quarters,” Phillip Capital said.

The EBIT margin is expected to decline by 190 bps on-year and 70 bps on-quarter due to negative operating leverage from a decline in the P&P business.

The company may report a profit of Rs 3,340 crore, growing 12.8 percent on-year and declining 3 percent sequentially.

Key focus points

Investors should focus on the commentary on demand; outlook on product & ERD businesses; broad outlook on growth/margins; 5G commentary; deal contract values and the deal pipeline; margin levers; outlook for salary increases in both onshore and offshore locations; leverage from investments in FY21 for expansion in frontier markets, and attrition rates.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips of investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.