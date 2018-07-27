HCL Tech Q1 meets estimates, profit rises 8% sequentially to Rs 2,403 crore

India's fourth largest IT services company HCL Technologies' first-quarter profit rose 7.9 percent sequentially to Rs 2,403 crore, meeting analyst estimates.

Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, expected the company to report a net profit of Rs 2,318.9 crore for the quarter ended June, and revenue of Rs 13,936.3 crore.

The company reported a revenue of Rs 13,878 crore, 5.3 percent higher than in the quarter ended March 31.

HCL Technologies posted revenue of Rs 13,178 crore and profit of Rs 2,230 crore in the previous quarter.

HCL maintained its constant currency revenue growth guidance at 9.5 percent and 11.5 percent in FY19.

It has announced a dividend of Rs 2 per share. This is the 62nd consecutive quarter of dividend payout by the firm. The tech major also announced a buyback programme aggregating Rs 4,000 crores for FY19 at a price of Rs 1,100 per equity share.