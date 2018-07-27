HCL Tech Q1 meets estimates, profit rises 8% sequentially to Rs 2,403 crore

The company reported a revenue of Rs 13,878 crore, 5.3 percent higher than in the quarter ended March 31
India's fourth largest IT services company HCL Technologies' first-quarter profit rose 7.9 percent sequentially to Rs 2,403 crore, meeting analyst estimates.
Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, expected the company to report a net profit of Rs 2,318.9 crore for the quarter ended June, and revenue of Rs 13,936.3 crore.
HCL Technologies posted revenue of Rs 13,178 crore and profit of Rs 2,230 crore in the previous quarter.
In dollar terms, the company's revenue for the first quarter was USD 2.05 billion, 0.8 percent higher than in the March quarter.
Attrition in IT services rose to 16.2 percent in the first quarter from the 15.5 percent in the March-ended quarter.
The company said it expects operating margins for FY19 to stay in the range of 19.5-20.5 percent, as it had said earlier.
Operating margin during the first quarter was 19.7 percent same as the previous quarter.
“We achieved highest ever bookings in this quarter led by our next-gen infrastructure services as well as Mode 2 offerings. Our combined Mode 2 and 3 offerings contributed 26.6% of our revenues and it grew 9.6% QoQ. We continue to invest in our next generation portfolio to help enterprises build their digital future,” said C Vijayakumar, President & CEO, HCL Technologies.
All IT companies have been breaking out their revenues from digital — the move to new technologies such as cloud, artificial intelligence, big data, etc.
Among its larger peers, HCL has been investing more heavily in acquisitions and IP-led partnerships.
During the quarter, HCL filed 21 patents in various next generation technologies and platforms, including data analytics and simulation, automation and machine learning, among others, the company said.
The company acquired the life sciences and consumer services arm of Merck, called C3i Solutions, in early April for USD 60 million.
In the same month, it announced that it had bought hybrid data management and analytics provider Actian Corp for USD 330 million, in a joint venture with private equity firm Sumeru Partners. The acquisition was completed earlier this month.