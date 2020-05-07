HCL Tech posts Q4 profit at Rs 3,154 crore, rupee revenue at Rs 18,590 crore

Country's third largest IT company HCL Technologies on May 7 has reported a 3.8 percent jump in its March quarter profit at Rs 3,154 crore, reported CNBC-TV18.

The company had a profit of Rs 3,037 crore in the December quarter.

Rupee revenue from operations for the quarter rose 2.5 percent at Rs 18,590 crore, compared to Rs 18,135 crore in previous quarter.

The earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) stood at Rs 3,881 crore, while EBIT margin was at 20.9 percent.

The company reported constant currency growth at 0.8 percent against 2.1 percent in December quarter.

The dollar revenue of the company was remain unchanged at USD 2,543 million.

Company's attrition rate was at 16.3 percent against 16.8 percent, while gross addition was at 10,278 versus 11,502, QoQ.

The FY20 margin was at 19.6% against company's earlier guidance of 19-19.5% and FY20 constant currency revenue growth at 16.7% versus guidance of 16.5-17%, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The company has signed 14 transformational deals in this quarter.

Towards the end of March, HCL Technologies said 76 percent of its India-based employees and 92 percent of employees in other geographies were enabled to work from home. The company has not witnessed any outages or major disruption in operations with this newer format of work from home delivery.

It also said exposure to the more impacted verticals were not significant. Its exposure to verticals like Oil & Gas, Travel & Hospitality, High-End Retail is in single digits.

The stock fell 23 percent during the quarter ended March 2020, while the fall in last one year and year-to-date (2020) was 8.5 percent each.

