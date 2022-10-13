HCL Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24,686.00 crore, up 19.52% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 24,686.00 23,464.00 20,655.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 24,686.00 23,464.00 20,655.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 492.00 355.00 273.00 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -50.00 -9.00 17.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 13,474.00 12,978.00 11,017.00 Depreciation 998.00 983.00 1,078.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5,345.00 5,165.00 4,326.00 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,427.00 3,992.00 3,944.00 Other Income 236.00 409.00 240.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,663.00 4,401.00 4,184.00 Interest 79.00 64.00 83.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4,584.00 4,337.00 4,101.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 4,584.00 4,337.00 4,101.00 Tax 1,097.00 1,056.00 838.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3,487.00 3,281.00 3,263.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3,487.00 3,281.00 3,263.00 Minority Interest 2.00 2.00 -4.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3,489.00 3,283.00 3,259.00 Equity Share Capital 543.00 543.00 543.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.89 12.13 12.01 Diluted EPS 12.88 12.12 12.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.84 12.13 12.02 Diluted EPS 12.88 12.12 12.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited