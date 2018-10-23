HCL Tech Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14,860.00 crore, Up 19.52% Q-o-Q.

|
|Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HCL Technologies are:
|Net Sales at Rs 14,860.00 crore in September 2018 Up 19.52% from Rs. 12,433.00 crore in September 2017.
|Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,534.00 crore in September 2018 Up 14.82% from Rs. 2,207.00 crore in September 2017.
|EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,747.00 crore in September 2018 Up 21.93% from Rs. 3,073.00 crore in September 2017.
|HCL Tech EPS has Increased to Rs. 18.20 in September 2018 from Rs. 15.83 in September 2017.
|HCL Tech shares closed at 980.05 on October 22, 2018 (NSE) and has given -9.92% returns over the last 6 months and 4.57% over the last 12 months.
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14,860.00
|13,878.00
|12,433.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14,860.00
|13,878.00
|12,433.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|415.00
|232.00
|389.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-60.00
|141.00
|-134.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7,258.00
|6,707.00
|6,233.00
|Depreciation
|511.00
|476.00
|296.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,784.00
|3,561.00
|3,204.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,952.00
|2,761.00
|2,445.00
|Other Income
|284.00
|325.00
|332.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,236.00
|3,086.00
|2,777.00
|Interest
|30.00
|20.00
|11.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,206.00
|3,066.00
|2,766.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,206.00
|3,066.00
|2,766.00
|Tax
|672.00
|635.00
|572.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,534.00
|2,431.00
|2,194.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,534.00
|2,431.00
|2,194.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|13.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,534.00
|2,431.00
|2,207.00
|Equity Share Capital
|279.00
|278.49
|278.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.20
|17.46
|15.83
|Diluted EPS
|18.15
|17.45
|15.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.20
|17.46
|15.83
|Diluted EPS
|18.15
|17.45
|15.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited