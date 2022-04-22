HCL Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22,597.00 crore, up 15.05% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22,597.00
|22,331.00
|19,641.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22,597.00
|22,331.00
|19,641.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|448.00
|428.00
|334.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-41.00
|-18.00
|59.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12,603.00
|11,802.00
|10,871.00
|Depreciation
|984.00
|1,136.00
|1,267.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,534.00
|4,726.00
|3,828.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,069.00
|4,257.00
|3,282.00
|Other Income
|317.00
|255.00
|244.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,386.00
|4,512.00
|3,526.00
|Interest
|65.00
|82.00
|159.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,321.00
|4,430.00
|3,367.00
|Exceptional Items
|-1.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4,320.00
|4,430.00
|3,367.00
|Tax
|721.00
|982.00
|2,256.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,599.00
|3,448.00
|1,111.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,599.00
|3,448.00
|1,111.00
|Minority Interest
|-6.00
|-6.00
|-9.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,593.00
|3,442.00
|1,102.00
|Equity Share Capital
|543.00
|543.00
|543.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.27
|12.69
|4.06
|Diluted EPS
|13.26
|12.69
|4.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.27
|12.70
|4.06
|Diluted EPS
|13.26
|12.69
|4.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited