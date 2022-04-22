 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HCL Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22,597.00 crore, up 15.05% Y-o-Y

Apr 22, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HCL Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 22,597.00 crore in March 2022 up 15.05% from Rs. 19,641.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,593.00 crore in March 2022 up 226.04% from Rs. 1,102.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,370.00 crore in March 2022 up 12.04% from Rs. 4,793.00 crore in March 2021.

HCL Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 13.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.06 in March 2021.

HCL Tech shares closed at 1,099.20 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.21% returns over the last 6 months and 14.27% over the last 12 months.

HCL Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22,597.00 22,331.00 19,641.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22,597.00 22,331.00 19,641.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 448.00 428.00 334.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -41.00 -18.00 59.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12,603.00 11,802.00 10,871.00
Depreciation 984.00 1,136.00 1,267.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,534.00 4,726.00 3,828.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,069.00 4,257.00 3,282.00
Other Income 317.00 255.00 244.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,386.00 4,512.00 3,526.00
Interest 65.00 82.00 159.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4,321.00 4,430.00 3,367.00
Exceptional Items -1.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 4,320.00 4,430.00 3,367.00
Tax 721.00 982.00 2,256.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3,599.00 3,448.00 1,111.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3,599.00 3,448.00 1,111.00
Minority Interest -6.00 -6.00 -9.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3,593.00 3,442.00 1,102.00
Equity Share Capital 543.00 543.00 543.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.27 12.69 4.06
Diluted EPS 13.26 12.69 4.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.27 12.70 4.06
Diluted EPS 13.26 12.69 4.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Apr 22, 2022 09:44 am
