HCL Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22,597.00 crore, up 15.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22,597.00 crore in March 2022 up 15.05% from Rs. 19,641.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,593.00 crore in March 2022 up 226.04% from Rs. 1,102.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,370.00 crore in March 2022 up 12.04% from Rs. 4,793.00 crore in March 2021.

HCL Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 13.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.06 in March 2021.

HCL Tech shares closed at 1,099.20 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.21% returns over the last 6 months and 14.27% over the last 12 months.