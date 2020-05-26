HCL Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18,587.00 crore, up 16.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18,587.00 crore in March 2020 up 16.24% from Rs. 15,990.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,172.00 crore in March 2020 up 24.39% from Rs. 2,550.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,005.00 crore in March 2020 up 31.92% from Rs. 3,794.00 crore in March 2019.

HCL Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.67 in March 2020 from Rs. 18.80 in March 2019.

HCL Tech shares closed at 530.40 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.84% returns over the last 6 months and -0.02% over the last 12 months.