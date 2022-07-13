HCL Tech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23,464.00 crore, up 16.92% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23,464.00
|22,597.00
|20,068.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23,464.00
|22,597.00
|20,068.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|355.00
|448.00
|324.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.00
|-41.00
|-25.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12,978.00
|12,603.00
|10,708.00
|Depreciation
|983.00
|984.00
|1,128.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5,165.00
|4,534.00
|3,999.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,992.00
|4,069.00
|3,934.00
|Other Income
|409.00
|317.00
|255.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,401.00
|4,386.00
|4,189.00
|Interest
|64.00
|65.00
|89.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,337.00
|4,321.00
|4,100.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-1.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4,337.00
|4,320.00
|4,100.00
|Tax
|1,056.00
|721.00
|887.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,281.00
|3,599.00
|3,213.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,281.00
|3,599.00
|3,213.00
|Minority Interest
|2.00
|-6.00
|-8.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,283.00
|3,593.00
|3,205.00
|Equity Share Capital
|543.00
|543.00
|543.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.13
|13.27
|11.81
|Diluted EPS
|12.12
|13.26
|11.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.13
|13.27
|11.83
|Diluted EPS
|12.12
|13.26
|11.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
