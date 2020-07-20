HCL Tech Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17,842.00 crore, up 8.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,842.00 crore in June 2020 up 8.61% from Rs. 16,427.00 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,931.00 crore in June 2020 up 31.43% from Rs. 2,230.00 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,052.00 crore in June 2020 up 34.61% from Rs. 3,753.00 crore in June 2019.

HCL Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.80 in June 2020 from Rs. 16.44 in June 2019.

HCL Tech shares closed at 623.15 on July 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.07% returns over the last 6 months and 19.75% over the last 12 months.