HCL Tech Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16,427.00 crore, up 18.37% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16,427.00
|15,990.00
|13,878.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16,427.00
|15,990.00
|13,878.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|290.00
|383.00
|232.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.00
|102.00
|141.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8,398.00
|7,713.00
|6,707.00
|Depreciation
|735.00
|545.00
|476.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,183.00
|4,198.00
|3,561.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,835.00
|3,049.00
|2,761.00
|Other Income
|183.00
|200.00
|325.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,018.00
|3,249.00
|3,086.00
|Interest
|87.00
|69.00
|20.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,931.00
|3,180.00
|3,066.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,931.00
|3,180.00
|3,066.00
|Tax
|701.00
|630.00
|635.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,230.00
|2,550.00
|2,431.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,230.00
|2,550.00
|2,431.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,230.00
|2,550.00
|2,431.00
|Equity Share Capital
|271.25
|271.25
|278.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.44
|18.80
|17.46
|Diluted EPS
|16.44
|18.79
|17.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.44
|18.80
|17.46
|Diluted EPS
|16.44
|18.79
|17.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited