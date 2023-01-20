HCL Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26,700.00 crore, up 19.56% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26,700.00
|24,686.00
|22,331.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26,700.00
|24,686.00
|22,331.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|648.00
|492.00
|428.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.00
|-50.00
|-18.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14,163.00
|13,474.00
|11,802.00
|Depreciation
|1,137.00
|998.00
|1,136.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5,518.00
|5,345.00
|4,726.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,228.00
|4,427.00
|4,257.00
|Other Income
|260.00
|236.00
|255.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,488.00
|4,663.00
|4,512.00
|Interest
|116.00
|79.00
|82.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5,372.00
|4,584.00
|4,430.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5,372.00
|4,584.00
|4,430.00
|Tax
|1,276.00
|1,097.00
|982.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4,096.00
|3,487.00
|3,448.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4,096.00
|3,487.00
|3,448.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|2.00
|-6.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4,096.00
|3,489.00
|3,442.00
|Equity Share Capital
|543.00
|543.00
|543.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.13
|12.89
|12.69
|Diluted EPS
|15.11
|12.88
|12.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.13
|12.84
|12.70
|Diluted EPS
|15.11
|12.88
|12.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited