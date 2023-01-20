 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HCL Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26,700.00 crore, up 19.56% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HCL Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 26,700.00 crore in December 2022 up 19.56% from Rs. 22,331.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,096.00 crore in December 2022 up 19% from Rs. 3,442.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,625.00 crore in December 2022 up 17.3% from Rs. 5,648.00 crore in December 2021.

HCL Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 15.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.69 in December 2021.

HCL Tech shares closed at 1,111.35 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.86% returns over the last 6 months and -7.32% over the last 12 months.

HCL Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26,700.00 24,686.00 22,331.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26,700.00 24,686.00 22,331.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 648.00 492.00 428.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.00 -50.00 -18.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14,163.00 13,474.00 11,802.00
Depreciation 1,137.00 998.00 1,136.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5,518.00 5,345.00 4,726.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,228.00 4,427.00 4,257.00
Other Income 260.00 236.00 255.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5,488.00 4,663.00 4,512.00
Interest 116.00 79.00 82.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5,372.00 4,584.00 4,430.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5,372.00 4,584.00 4,430.00
Tax 1,276.00 1,097.00 982.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4,096.00 3,487.00 3,448.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4,096.00 3,487.00 3,448.00
Minority Interest -- 2.00 -6.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4,096.00 3,489.00 3,442.00
Equity Share Capital 543.00 543.00 543.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.13 12.89 12.69
Diluted EPS 15.11 12.88 12.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.13 12.84 12.70
Diluted EPS 15.11 12.88 12.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:22 pm