    HCL Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26,700.00 crore, up 19.56% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HCL Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26,700.00 crore in December 2022 up 19.56% from Rs. 22,331.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,096.00 crore in December 2022 up 19% from Rs. 3,442.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,625.00 crore in December 2022 up 17.3% from Rs. 5,648.00 crore in December 2021.

    HCL Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 15.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.69 in December 2021.

    HCL Tech shares closed at 1,111.35 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.86% returns over the last 6 months and -7.32% over the last 12 months.

    HCL Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26,700.0024,686.0022,331.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26,700.0024,686.0022,331.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods648.00492.00428.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.00-50.00-18.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14,163.0013,474.0011,802.00
    Depreciation1,137.00998.001,136.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5,518.005,345.004,726.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,228.004,427.004,257.00
    Other Income260.00236.00255.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,488.004,663.004,512.00
    Interest116.0079.0082.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5,372.004,584.004,430.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5,372.004,584.004,430.00
    Tax1,276.001,097.00982.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4,096.003,487.003,448.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4,096.003,487.003,448.00
    Minority Interest--2.00-6.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4,096.003,489.003,442.00
    Equity Share Capital543.00543.00543.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.1312.8912.69
    Diluted EPS15.1112.8812.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.1312.8412.70
    Diluted EPS15.1112.8812.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:22 pm