HCL Tech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22,331.00 crore, up 15.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22,331.00 crore in December 2021 up 15.69% from Rs. 19,302.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,442.00 crore in December 2021 down 13.28% from Rs. 3,969.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,648.00 crore in December 2021 down 2.84% from Rs. 5,813.00 crore in December 2020.

HCL Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.69 in December 2021 from Rs. 14.63 in December 2020.

HCL Tech shares closed at 1,337.55 on January 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.17% returns over the last 6 months and 30.14% over the last 12 months.