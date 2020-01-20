HCL Tech Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18,135.00 crore, up 15.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18,135.00 crore in December 2019 up 15.52% from Rs. 15,699.00 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,944.00 crore in December 2019 up 13.01% from Rs. 2,605.00 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,786.00 crore in December 2019 up 27.08% from Rs. 3,766.00 crore in December 2018.

HCL Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.85 in December 2019 from Rs. 19.15 in December 2018.

HCL Tech shares closed at 598.80 on January 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.07% returns over the last 6 months and 25.44% over the last 12 months.