HCL Tech Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15,699.00 crore, up 22.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15,699.00 crore in December 2018 up 22.56% from Rs. 12,809.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,605.00 crore in December 2018 up 25.54% from Rs. 2,075.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,766.00 crore in December 2018 up 23.11% from Rs. 3,059.00 crore in December 2017.

HCL Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 19.15 in December 2018 from Rs. 14.91 in December 2017.

HCL Tech shares closed at 977.80 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.24% returns over the last 6 months and -3.38% over the last 12 months.