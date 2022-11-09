 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HCL Info Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore, up 105.33% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore in September 2022 up 105.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.24 crore in September 2022 down 421% from Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.08 crore in September 2022 up 29.22% from Rs. 8.59 crore in September 2021.

HCL Info shares closed at 15.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.52% returns over the last 6 months and 15.69% over the last 12 months.

HCL Infosystems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.54 1.66 0.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.54 1.66 0.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.02 1.44 0.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 2.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.36 2.27 1.60
Depreciation 0.14 0.14 0.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.57 7.35 14.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.55 -9.54 -17.92
Other Income 4.33 3.58 8.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.22 -5.96 -9.07
Interest 0.10 1.20 2.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.32 -7.16 -11.83
Exceptional Items -3.92 -2.47 15.02
P/L Before Tax -10.24 -9.63 3.19
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.24 -9.63 3.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.24 -9.63 3.19
Equity Share Capital 65.84 65.84 65.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -0.29 0.10
Diluted EPS -0.31 -0.29 0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -0.29 0.10
Diluted EPS -0.31 -0.29 0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Hardware #Earnings First-Cut #HCL Info #HCL Infosystems #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.