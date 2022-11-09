HCL Info Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore, up 105.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore in September 2022 up 105.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.24 crore in September 2022 down 421% from Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.08 crore in September 2022 up 29.22% from Rs. 8.59 crore in September 2021.
HCL Info shares closed at 15.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.52% returns over the last 6 months and 15.69% over the last 12 months.
|
|HCL Infosystems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.54
|1.66
|0.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.54
|1.66
|0.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.02
|1.44
|0.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|2.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.36
|2.27
|1.60
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.57
|7.35
|14.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.55
|-9.54
|-17.92
|Other Income
|4.33
|3.58
|8.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.22
|-5.96
|-9.07
|Interest
|0.10
|1.20
|2.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.32
|-7.16
|-11.83
|Exceptional Items
|-3.92
|-2.47
|15.02
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.24
|-9.63
|3.19
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.24
|-9.63
|3.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.24
|-9.63
|3.19
|Equity Share Capital
|65.84
|65.84
|65.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.29
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.29
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.29
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.29
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited