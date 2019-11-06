HCL Info Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 541.11 crore, down 40.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:
Net Sales at Rs 541.11 crore in September 2019 down 40.09% from Rs. 903.16 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.25 crore in September 2019 down 8.17% from Rs. 35.36 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.70 crore in September 2019 down 130.58% from Rs. 5.56 crore in September 2018.
HCL Info shares closed at 8.10 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.41% returns over the last 6 months and -69.02% over the last 12 months.
Special Thursday Expiry on
|HCL Infosystems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|541.11
|530.86
|903.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|541.11
|530.86
|903.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|517.23
|507.21
|839.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.35
|5.69
|30.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.03
|13.50
|18.06
|Depreciation
|2.05
|2.25
|2.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.64
|16.50
|23.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.19
|-14.29
|-10.62
|Other Income
|10.44
|10.54
|13.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.75
|-3.75
|3.35
|Interest
|24.40
|23.85
|24.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.15
|-27.60
|-21.22
|Exceptional Items
|-10.10
|-7.33
|-14.14
|P/L Before Tax
|-38.25
|-34.93
|-35.36
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-38.25
|-34.93
|-35.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-38.25
|-34.93
|-35.36
|Equity Share Capital
|65.84
|65.84
|65.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.16
|-1.06
|-1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.16
|-1.06
|-1.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.16
|-1.06
|-1.07
|Diluted EPS
|-1.16
|-1.06
|-1.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
10th 7th NovEarly Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI