HCL Info Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 541.11 crore, down 40.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 541.11 crore in September 2019 down 40.09% from Rs. 903.16 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.25 crore in September 2019 down 8.17% from Rs. 35.36 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.70 crore in September 2019 down 130.58% from Rs. 5.56 crore in September 2018.

HCL Info shares closed at 8.10 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.41% returns over the last 6 months and -69.02% over the last 12 months.