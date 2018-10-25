HCL Info Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 903.16 crore, up 52.11% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 903.16 crore in September 2018 up 52.11% from Rs. 593.74 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.36 crore in September 2018 up 91.54% from Rs. 418.19 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.56 crore in September 2018 down 63.25% from Rs. 15.13 crore in September 2017.

HCL Info shares closed at 24.65 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -54.81% returns over the last 6 months and -48.47% over the last 12 months.