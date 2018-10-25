HCL Info Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 903.16 crore, up 52.11% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:
Net Sales at Rs 903.16 crore in September 2018 up 52.11% from Rs. 593.74 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.36 crore in September 2018 up 91.54% from Rs. 418.19 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.56 crore in September 2018 down 63.25% from Rs. 15.13 crore in September 2017.
HCL Info shares closed at 24.65 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -54.81% returns over the last 6 months and -48.47% over the last 12 months.
|
|HCL Infosystems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|903.16
|967.58
|593.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|903.16
|967.58
|593.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.04
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|839.92
|851.61
|611.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|30.41
|80.71
|-50.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.06
|18.08
|12.54
|Depreciation
|2.21
|2.28
|1.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.18
|23.79
|16.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.62
|-8.93
|2.49
|Other Income
|13.97
|15.49
|11.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.35
|6.56
|14.02
|Interest
|24.57
|27.56
|26.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.22
|-21.00
|-12.36
|Exceptional Items
|-14.14
|-14.60
|-405.83
|P/L Before Tax
|-35.36
|-35.60
|-418.19
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-35.36
|-35.60
|-418.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-35.36
|-35.60
|-418.19
|Equity Share Capital
|65.84
|65.84
|44.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|-1.08
|-18.75
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|-1.08
|-18.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|-1.08
|-18.75
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|-1.08
|-18.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited