HCL Info Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 187.36 crore, down 77.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.36 crore in March 2020 down 77.05% from Rs. 816.22 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 104.31 crore in March 2020 up 1.9% from Rs. 106.33 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 44.87 crore in March 2020 down 511.65% from Rs. 10.90 crore in March 2019.

HCL Info shares closed at 7.45 on June 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.32% returns over the last 6 months and -45.62% over the last 12 months.