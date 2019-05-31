HCL Info Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 816.22 crore, down 8.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 816.22 crore in March 2019 down 8.41% from Rs. 891.18 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 106.33 crore in March 2019 up 25.91% from Rs. 143.52 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.90 crore in March 2019 up 69.52% from Rs. 6.43 crore in March 2018.

HCL Info shares closed at 16.40 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.47% returns over the last 6 months and -62.17% over the last 12 months.