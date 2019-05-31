HCL Info Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 816.22 crore, down 8.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:
Net Sales at Rs 816.22 crore in March 2019 down 8.41% from Rs. 891.18 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 106.33 crore in March 2019 up 25.91% from Rs. 143.52 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.90 crore in March 2019 up 69.52% from Rs. 6.43 crore in March 2018.
HCL Info shares closed at 16.40 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.47% returns over the last 6 months and -62.17% over the last 12 months.
|
|HCL Infosystems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|816.22
|894.49
|891.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|816.22
|894.49
|891.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|466.79
|1,093.40
|858.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|317.32
|-234.94
|0.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.87
|15.87
|16.48
|Depreciation
|1.81
|2.08
|1.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.66
|22.10
|25.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.23
|-4.02
|-11.35
|Other Income
|15.32
|13.27
|16.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.09
|9.25
|5.33
|Interest
|24.02
|25.20
|29.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.93
|-15.95
|-24.30
|Exceptional Items
|-91.40
|-13.09
|-112.52
|P/L Before Tax
|-106.33
|-29.04
|-136.82
|Tax
|--
|--
|6.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-106.33
|-29.04
|-143.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-106.33
|-29.04
|-143.52
|Equity Share Capital
|65.84
|65.84
|65.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.23
|-0.88
|-4.36
|Diluted EPS
|-3.23
|-0.88
|-4.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.23
|-0.88
|-4.36
|Diluted EPS
|-3.23
|-0.88
|-4.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited